Sarasota’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’ statue moved to new location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: City of Sarasota)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Unconditional Surrender,” the huge statue of a sailor kissing a nurse in downtown Sarasota has been moved to a new location nearby, city officials announced Thursday.

On Thursday morning, a crane lifted the statue off its based and slowly hoisted it onto a flatbed truck, which moved it a short distance to a new spot at Bayfront Park.

Unconditional Surrender is one of a series of computer-generated sculptures by artist Seward Johnson, the grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, the co-founder of Johnson & Johnson. The aluminum statue resembles a 1945 photograph by Alfred Eisenstaedt, V–J day in Times Square.

The statue, which first came to Sarasota as a temporary exhibit in 2005, was bought by Jack Curran and donated to the city in his wife’s memory.

It was moved Thursday to create room for a new roundabout on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue.

The statue is now located in Bayfront Park between O’Leary’s Tiki Bar and Grill and Marina Jack.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss