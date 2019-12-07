Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

Sarasota woman with history of domestic issues has gone missing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was not found in her apartment during a welfare check Friday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Friday from an anonymous caller saying loud noises cold be heard near Tierney Lyle’s apartment.

Deputies checked Lyle’s apartment but no one was inside.

The sheriff’s office said Tierney has had a history of domestic issues, so deputies are trying to make sure she’s okay.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call 941-747-3011.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss