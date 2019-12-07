Sarasota woman with history of domestic issues has gone missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was not found in her apartment during a welfare check Friday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Friday from an anonymous caller saying loud noises cold be heard near Tierney Lyle’s apartment.

Deputies checked Lyle’s apartment but no one was inside.

The sheriff’s office said Tierney has had a history of domestic issues, so deputies are trying to make sure she’s okay.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call 941-747-3011.

