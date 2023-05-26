SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Health officials in Manatee and Sarasota counties issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after a malaria case was reported.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and Manatee County and there has been one confirmed case of malaria. The patient had spent extensive time outdoors and was treated at a hospital.

The case has been identified as the P. vivax species of malaria, which is not as fatal as other species, health officials said. Malaria is not transmitted from person to person.

The department of health said you should take the following steps to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses:

To protect yourself from any mosquito-borne illness, take the following prevention steps:

Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (10-30 percent), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

Wear long sleeves and pants.

Check and repair screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

“To help reduce the population of mosquitos around your home, please drain and cover areas around your home,” health officials said.

To learn more about mosquito prevention, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.