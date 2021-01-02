Sheriff: Sarasota man dies in crash after threatening to shoot, kill pregnant woman and son

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man who deputies said was a suspect in a domestic violence incident fled police Friday night and died in a car crash moments later.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Prospect Road just before midnight after reports of domestic battery. The caller, a pregnant 26-year-old woman, said her one-year-old son was inside the home with her boyfriend who threatened to shoot she and her son.

The caller fled the home to seek shelter at her neighbor’s house, but her son was still inside their home with the suspect.

As deputies approached their home, they saw the man attempting to leave the residence in a car. He reportedly fled the house at a high rate of speed, disregarding the deputies in his path who had to run out of his way to avoid getting hit.

The sheriff’s office said the man fled south on Prospect Road to Whitfield Avenue, then toward US-301 where he reportedly lost control of his car, ran off the road, hit a MCAT Bus stop, and then two trees. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The one-year-old child was recovered in the suspect’s home alone and unharmed.

“It was learned that the suspect choked the victim, causing her to struggle for air, battered her while being three months pregnant […] dragged her through the kitchen, and threatened to kill her and her son with a gun,” the police report states.

The suspect’s identification is awaiting next-of-kin notification. The sheriff’s office will not identify the victim due to Marsy’s Law.

LATEST STORIES: