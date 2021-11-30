Sarasota man arrested for abusing kids 30 years ago after police find his child porn stash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with capital sexual battery on a victim under 12-years-old and multiple counts for possession of child pornography.

Randall Haus, 56, was arrested after an investigation by the Venice and Sarasota Police Departments.

In November 2021, Venice police detectives called the Sarasota PD detectives to help with a child pornography case. The detectives in Venice had found Haus at a facility there, but he lives in Sarasota, according to police.

“An employee at the facility called Venice PD to report suspected child pornography on Haus’ tablet,” according to the Sarasota Police Department. “Haus admitted to having pornographic images on his tablet and told Venice PD detectives he had numerous DVDs and a computer at his home in the City of Sarasota that had similar videos.”

Haus was interviewed by Sarasota detectives during the investigation, and admitted to having the images at the facility in Venice, as well as more child pornography at his home.

In the interview, police say “Haus confessed to touching two young boys between 1990 and 1991.”

Sarasota police detectives interviewed one of the victims who said they wanted to press Capital Sexual Battery charges.

Police executed a search warrant at Haus’ home on Boulevard of the Arts in Sarasota. At the home, detectives found “more than 1,000 DVDs.” Detectives said the photos on the discs were a mix of child and adult pornography.

Haus was arrested on Nov. 24. He is in custody at the Sarasota County Jail. Bond has been set at $200,000 for the charges, collectively.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.