Sarasota man admits to downloading 90 images of child porn, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old Sarasota man Friday after he was allegedly found with 90 images of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas C. Cook downloaded the images of child pornography on an email address and two cellphones.

Deputies were able to arrest Cook on a prior failure to appear charge and during an interview with detectives, Cook allegedly admitted to searching and downloading the child porn.

Cook was ultimately charged with 40 felony counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $200,100 bond while the investigation continues.

LATEST STORIES: