Editor’s note: Some of the images in the video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rhonda Calahan is taking a stand against domestic violence and shedding light on the help available.

She wants to be a source of hope to let victims know that they can find shelter and safety as they embark on their journey towards recovery.

Calahan founded Queens of Domestic Violence five years ago after she was brutally attacked by her ex-fiance in her own home.

“I get panic attacks just talking about it,” Calahan said. “He got an all knife with a sharp edge and that’s when he sat on top of me and stabbed me all over my body. All over my chest, my head, my face, everywhere that he could stab me.”

Calahan was stabbed 30 times and narrowly escaped death because the stab wounds didn’t penetrate her arteries or veins.

“It has not been easy, but I take it one day at a time,” Calahan said. “I want women to know there’s nothin got be ashamed about.”