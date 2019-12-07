Sarasota deputy shoots, kills armed man on top of screaming wife

Breaking News
Local News

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota deputy shot and killed a man found struggling with his screaming wife at an RV park in Nokomis Saturday morning.

A deputy responded to a 911 call at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park around 12:40 a.m. The caller mentioned hearing yelling and possible gunshots.

When the deputy arrived, he contacted the suspect, later identified as 65-year-old Mark Richard Coleman, on top of his screaming wife.

The deputy ordered Coleman to get off her, but said he did not comply, and revealed he had a handgun, which he allegedly refused to drop. He even told the deputy to shoot him while placing the gun inside his own mouth.

The deputy reportedly continued to order Coleman to remove the gun from his mouth. Coleman was then grabbed from behind by a witness and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the deputy said Coleman pointed the gun at him which is when the deputy shot and killed him.

The deputy was placed on a routine paid administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates the incident.

Coleman’s wife was treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

