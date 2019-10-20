Sarasota County searching for 85-year-old man with dementia

Live Now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an 85-year-old man with dementia.

John William Reynolds was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. entering his residence on Monte Carlo Drive in the Phillippi Shores area.

Reynolds is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches and 170 pounds with white balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you see Reynolds, you’re urged to contact police immediately.

