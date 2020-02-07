Sant’Yago Knight Parade returns to Ybor City

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though the Gasparilla Pirate Fest and Children’s Parade are over, there’s still another parade Tampa residents can look forward to… the Sant’Yago Knight Parade.

The Illuminated Knight Parade parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday on 7th Avenue at Nuccio Parkway. The floats, dancers, knights, music and of course, beads will make their way about 10 blocks through Ybor City before the festivities wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are being advised to allow for extra travel time and to plan ahead to avoid road closures. For a full list of road closures, click here.

The free Knight Parade takes place two weeks after the Parade of Pirates. The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’Yago has hosted the parade in Ybor City every year since 1974.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person.

For information on how to purchase bleacher seat tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

