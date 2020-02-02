Sant’Yago Knight Parade is less than a week away

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though the Gasparilla Pirate Fest and Children’s Parade are over, there’s still another parade Tampa residents can look forward to… the Sant’Yago Knight Parade.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 on 7th Avenue at Nuccio Parkway. The floats, dancers and pirates will make their way about 10 blocks through Ybor City before the festivities wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

The free Knight Parade takes place two weeks after the Parade of Pirates. The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’Yago has hosted the parade in Ybor City every year since 1974.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person.

For information on how to purchase bleacher seat tickets, click here.

