Santa Claus to be decked out in Lightning gear for mall appearances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we get closer to the holiday season, the Tampa Bay Lightning is preparing Santa Claus to get in the “Be The Thunder” spirit.

Starting Monday, there will be a Santa Claus decked out in Lightning gear at select mall locations across Tampa Bay.

Below are the select locations and times in which Santa Claus will be located:

Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Westfield Citrus Park Mall

Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Westfield Brandon Mall

Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Westfield Countryside Mall

Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Tyrone Square Mall

Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Westshore Plaza

Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: UTC Mall Sarasota

Santa will be available for photos while wearing a Lightning jersey and hat. ThunderBug and Rolling Thunder will also be in attendance for each appearance.

