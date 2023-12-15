TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several places across the Tampa Bay area are making sandbags available to residents ahead of this weekend’s potential severe weather.

Sandbags are available in the following locations, to residents of that city only. Proof of residency may be required. Locations in bold are listed as self-serve locations. Check with your municipality for specific hours/availability.

Pasco County

Port Richey City Hall (6333 Ridge Road, Port Richey)

Magnolia Valley Golf Course (7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey)

Pasco Public Works C-Barn (30908 Warder Road, San Antonio)

Veterans Memorial Park (14333 Hicks Road, Hudson)

Polk County

Larry Parish Baseball Complex (2401 E. Johnson Ave., Haines City)

Haines City Public Works (300 N. 5th Street, Haines City)

Webbs Pharmacy (2200 South Blvd. W., Davenport)

List last updated at 3:30 p.m.