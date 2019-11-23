Sam’s Club offering 6 straight days of samples

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heading to Sam’s Club this weekend? Might want to put on your stretchy pants before you do. The retail warehouse is hosting six straight days of food sampling.

All of the favorite Thanksgiving meal staples will be on full display for tasting, including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and more.

Customers will also be able to test out Member’s Mark appetizers like bacon-wrapped shrimp, bacon-wrapped tenderloin and lobster crostini. Member’s Mark apple, pumpkin and pecan pies will also be out on display.

Samples vary each day and will be served between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday through Wednesday.

For the nearest Sam’s Club location, click here.

