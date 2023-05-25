TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane season officially begins on June 1. NOAA is forecasting between 12 to 17 named storms with one to four major storms expected.

Reggie Joyner with Ace Hardware says people should not wait until hours before a storm to stock up.

“A lot of people tend to wait and we recommend that you don’t wait. What I recommend is having a hurricane preparedness kit. I would put things like you batteries, your flashlights, water, canned foods, maybe even emergency cash,” said Joyner.

Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins on May 27 and ends on June 9.

The following items will be exempt from sales tax during that period:

Pet kennels or carriers

Collapsible or travel-sized food and water bowls

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Trash bags

Other household items

Batteries

Portable radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Non-electric food storage containers

Smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Portable generators

Another sales tax holiday, the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday starts on Memorial Day and runs through Sept. 4. You can save on tickets to sporting events, concerts and more, as well as grills, sunscreen, sleeping bags and canoes.