TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For many people, running for exercise is a chore or something to be avoided at all costs.

Believe it or not, there are people who find joy in running, and WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann is one of those. Her mission is to show people how to enjoy the sport of running and even find it fun.

She is debuting a new digital show on WFLA Now called “Run For Fun.” Tampa Running Coach and Trainer Maria Williams will join her each week to discuss topics that can make the occasional runner look forward to lacing up their shoes, and just might inspire someone to start running.

Topics will include running at different ages, what to know before buying running shoes, benefits of running in the morning versus the evening, and many more.

In the first episode, hear how Leigh and Maria started running, their first races, and how they found the fun in the sport.