TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In today’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we get you ready to run with the right gear.

It can be overwhelming when you step into a running store. There are dozens of shoes, racks of clothes, and displays full of technology. The employees can be a great resource for you, but having some basic understanding of the gear will help you find what you’re looking for even easier.

Leigh and Tampa running coach Maria Williams talk about the different types of shoes that can help keep your feet and ankles stable. Remember, the most expensive shoe may not be the best one for you.

They will also discuss types of clothes that can help you stay comfortable in all types of weather. Plus, they chat about items you might want to include on your wish list to Santa that will help you continue to run properly and with more joy.