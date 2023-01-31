TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On this week’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we take a look at how and why to run with other people. Running or walking can be a solo experience, but finding a partner or group can help make the exercise more fun.

These partners can create a sense of accountability that keep you coming out even on days when you may otherwise have skipped the run or walk. Having a group of people around you can help pass the time quicker as well.

Be picky as you look for this group though. You’ll need to find someone who is a similar speed with similar goals. It’s kind of like dating, because you also spend many hours a week together, so you also need to have compatible personalities.

It can be intimidating when you first start running with a group or new person. Leigh Spann and Tampa running coach Maria Williams discuss ways to find running partners, how to join a group, and a few etiquette tips for running with others.

You can listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann to find other ways to make running more fun and enjoyable.