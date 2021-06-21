Ronnie Oneal trial: Jury to hear closing arguments Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Riverview man charged in the brutal killings of his girlfriend and daughter will make his final case to jurors on Monday.

Ronnie Oneal is facing the death penalty for the murder of 33-year-old Kenyatta Barron and 9-year-old Ron’Niveya Oneal. He is acting as his own attorney.

Last week, a jury heard emotional testimony from Oneal’s son— the only survivor of the attack— describing the night they were killed.

“I just saw my dad holding a shotgun on my mom,” the young boy recalled.

“How did I hurt you?” his father asked.

“You stabbed me,” the boy replied.

Oneal claims he acted in self-defense when he shot Barron. He claims Barron killed their daughter and attacked their son.

Prosecutors believe Oneal shot and beat Barron, and killed the girl with an ax before stabbing his son and setting their home on fire.

“Can you draw any conclusions that I committed any murder in this case?” Oneal asked former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tom Dirks.

“I’m not going to say that, no. I arrested you for her murder,” Dirks said.

Closing arguments are scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Monday morning. The jury plans to begin deliberations later Monday.