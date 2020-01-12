Rod Stewart coming to Tampa this summer with Cheap Trick

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick are joining forces to rock across the country this summer.

The two legendary acts have announced a handful of shows in North America, including a stop at Amalie Arena on Aug. 26.

Stewart had a busy 2019, selling out stadiums across England and Scotland and a string of residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He recently made headlines after an altercation at a New Year’s Eve party in Florida after which he was arrested for simple battery.

The singer has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

This summer’s tour follows Stewart’s latest album, “You’re In My Heart” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. and cost $45.75-$496.25 before fees.

Tickets can be bought online at ticketmaster.com or at Amalie Arena’s box office and Ticketmaster outlets. For more information, call 813-301-2500 or visit amaliearena.com.

