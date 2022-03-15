Rob Gronkowski joins Sam Hunt on stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country singer Sam Hunt surprised fans at the Florida Strawberry Festival Sunday night when he brought former Buccaneers end Rob Gronkowski on stage during his performance.

Video shared with News Channel 8 shows the crowd go wild as Gronk sings and dances along to Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road,” the lead single from his second studio album Southside.

The special performance came just hours after quarterback Tom Brady announced plans to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season, after just 40 days of retirement.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski now that Brady is back in the picture. But it’s unclear if the tight end, who has played with Brady for every season of his career, will return for another season with the team.

In January, he told TMZ Sports he will need some time to consider a return.

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season. I’d be like, ‘No, I’m not playing,'” Gronkowski said. “You’ve got to give it some time, you’ve got to rest to see how everything goes, to see how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there then.”