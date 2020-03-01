Roadway construction to begin Sunday night at Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning on coming to Tampa International Airport Sunday night or early Monday morning? You might want to plan on leaving a little earlier than usual due to overnight construction.

Starting 8 p.m. on Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday, TPA will temporarily detour most arriving guests onto Spruce Street as crews begin construction on the George J. Bean Parkway.

The detour will have drivers arriving from Tampa and St. Petersburg from I-275 onto Spruce Street. From there, signs will direct drivers to make a U-turn at the O’Brien Street light and back into Tampa International Airport.

The construction being done is part of TPA’s master plan expansion in widening inbound and outbound lanes of the Parkway.

For more information on the construction detour, click here.

