TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is expected to be heavy in and around downtown Tampa during the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
Several roads will be closed Monday for the city’s annual “Boom by the Bay” fireworks show and related festivities.
The closures will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.
Roads Impacted
- Bayshore Boulevard between S. Howard Avenue and W. Brorein Street
- Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to the Davis Islands Bridge
- Davis Islands off-ramp from the Davis Islands Bridge to Bayshore Boulevard
- W. Brorein Street – 2 southern lane closures – from S. Franklin Street to Bayshore Boulevard
- S. Beneficial Drive between Channelside Drive and Harbour Place Drive
Parking
The public is strongly encouraged to use rideshare and public transit options, however, all city garages, including the Fort Brook garage, will be open. The cost to park is $10 for the day.
Parade and fireworks attendees can also park in Ybor City and take the TECO Streetcar downtown.
The city has a map showing parking locations on its website.
“Boom by the Bay” will begin at 4 p.m. and include family-friendly activities, live entertainment, a boat parade, and three firework displays. The largest will be along Bayshore Boulevard. The parade will begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
The parade begins in the Convention Center basin, travels to the Heights, and ends at Sparkman Wharf. Public viewing locations include:
- Armature Works
- Channel Drive/Davis Islands
- Tampa Convention Center/The Sail Plaza
- Curtis Hixon Park
- Harbour Island
- Sparkman Wharf
- Water Works Park
For a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.