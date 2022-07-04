TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is expected to be heavy in and around downtown Tampa during the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

Several roads will be closed Monday for the city’s annual “Boom by the Bay” fireworks show and related festivities.

The closures will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.

Roads Impacted

Bayshore Boulevard between S. Howard Avenue and W. Brorein Street

Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to the Davis Islands Bridge

Davis Islands off-ramp from the Davis Islands Bridge to Bayshore Boulevard

W. Brorein Street – 2 southern lane closures – from S. Franklin Street to Bayshore Boulevard

S. Beneficial Drive between Channelside Drive and Harbour Place Drive

Parking

The public is strongly encouraged to use rideshare and public transit options, however, all city garages, including the Fort Brook garage, will be open. The cost to park is $10 for the day.

Parade and fireworks attendees can also park in Ybor City and take the TECO Streetcar downtown.

The city has a map showing parking locations on its website.

Source: City of Tampa

“Boom by the Bay” will begin at 4 p.m. and include family-friendly activities, live entertainment, a boat parade, and three firework displays. The largest will be along Bayshore Boulevard. The parade will begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

The parade begins in the Convention Center basin, travels to the Heights, and ends at Sparkman Wharf. Public viewing locations include:

Armature Works

Channel Drive/Davis Islands

Tampa Convention Center/The Sail Plaza

Curtis Hixon Park

Harbour Island

Sparkman Wharf

Water Works Park

For a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.