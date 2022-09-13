TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview woman won $1 million by playing the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Karelia Martinez, 47, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00, according to a press release.

Martinez bought her ticket from Bell Shoals Citgo, located at 3501 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico.The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $10 game launched in May and features more than $148.1 million in total in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.