TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview Marco’s Pizza is paying thousands in fines after letting three juvenile workers stay on shift beyond what federal labor laws allow.

From Labor Day 2021 to June 1, the U.S. Department of Labor said the pizza joint, a franchise location of American Pizza Empire, LLC, headquartered in North Port according to the Florida Department of State, had three 15-year-old employees work past 7 p.m., or more than three hours and over 18 hours per week during school, breaking the laws set by the Fair Labor Standards Act, and child labor regulations.

Additionally, USDOL said the Riverview Marco’s let one 15-year-old use a “power-driven bakery machine to stretch and flatten pizza dough,” which is considered a hazardous occupation for minors under federal law. The teen “sustained a burn to their hand during baking activities, which led to an additional violation,” according to the labor department.

“Employers must understand child labor rules and regulations when they decide to hire minor-aged workers. Learning about hazardous occupations for minors after an incident occurs can lead to serious and costly consequences,” Nicolas Ratmiroff, Wage and Hour Division District Director in Tampa, said. “We encourage employers to use our Youthrules.gov website or to contact the Wage and Hour Division to learn how to keep these young workers safe on the job.”

No criminal charges resulted from the violations.

In total, the local franchisee had to pay almost $8,000 for “engaging in hazardous duties” and having the three 15-year-olds still working outside of federally permitted hours.