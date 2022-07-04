TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy is out of the ICU after he was struck by lightning while boating in the Tampa Bay area last week, his family said.

In a Facebook post, Kristen Stock said she and her family were returning from a day of boating, and were about 100 feet from the boat ramp when lightning struck her son, Levi “out of the blue” and knocked him into the water.

Daniel Butson, the lead pastor at FishHawk Fellowship Church, said the boy was struck and the back, and the lightning went through his foot and knocked him off the boat.

Stock said her husband, jumped into action to perform life-saving measures, and some Good Samaritans helped them get Levi to shore.

She said Levi was unresponsive with only a slight pulse when he was transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital.

“Within minutes people started praying and over the last 3 days we have watched a miracle from God as he has healed our sweet boy. He is talking, has been up walking and today he was moved from the ICU to the main floor. We want to thank each and everyone of you for praying, they have been felt! Your continued prayers for the pain in his legs to subside would be so appreciated,” she said.

“What could’ve been a story a tragedy, really is a story of the power of prayer,” Butson said last week.