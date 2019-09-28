Rival high school teams honor late football player at joint dinner donated by Carrabbas

PINELLAS CO. (WFLA) — Two Pinellas County high school football teams put their rivalry aside for one night to honor late Northeast High School football player Jacquez Welch over a joint dinner donated by Carrabbas.

Welch died in the hospital two days after collapsing at a football game when his Vikings were taking on the Osceola Warriors.

Lindsey Korts’ son Trey Trimble is a junior at Seminole High School, a Pinellas County high school. Trimble and the Seminole Warhawks played Jacquez and his Vikings Sept. 6; one game before Welch’s collapse.

While Trimble goes to the rival school, he wanted his Warhawks teammates an opportunity honor Jacquez and show solidarity with the Vikings.

Trimble coordinated with his mom and the Carrabbas at 1951 4th St N in St. Petersburg to have a joint-team meal together. The restaurant not only donated food for 150 people, they delivered and served it as well.

“My sons intention was not to see black and red on one side and orange and green on the other, but to intermingle as a family,” Korts said.

Trimble introduced players from Northeast High School to his teammates at Seminole High School and Korts said within minutes they were all enjoying each other’s company.

