Rita’s Italian Ice offering 99-cent frozen custard for National Frozen Custard Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rita’s Italian Ice is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day Thursday by offering their frozen custard for just 99 cents.

Participating stores are offering a promotional size frozen custard in a cup or cone as part of the 99-cent deal. Guests can try the frozen treat in classic vanilla, chocolate or twist in addition to a variety of other flavors such as strawberry, coffee, cotton candy or orange cream to name a few.

Here is a list of the local Rita’s Italian Ice locations:

7065 Coastal Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613

2510 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33761

1010 Court St, Clearwater, FL 33756

13147 86th Ave N, Seminole, FL 33776

For more information, visit Rita’s Italian Ice’s website.