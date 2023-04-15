TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taylor Swift’s second sold-out show at Raymond James Stadium for her “Eras Tour” left fans speechless. I mean, the show was perfect, everything, down to the last-minute detail.

As soon as fans stepped foot into the stadium, it was like they were transported to a different world filled with friendship bracelets, fans wearing the most iconic fits from Taylor’s past, and of course, everything sparkles.

Taylor took the stage around 7:55 p.m., and until about 11:30 p.m., every person in attendance was encapsulated by the 12-time Grammy award winner. From the moment she took the stage, everything told a story. Fans really traveled through her many different eras during the concert, and the imagery, the lights, smoke, lasers, backup dancers, singers, and props helped tell the stories Taylor wanted to share with her friends.

Every era was accompanied by its own set of outfit and microphone changes. The choreography and attention to detail was so evident that it felt like you were watching a movie being made in real-time. I’m sure most fans have seen her “diving under the stage and swimming across the screen” effect, but to see it in person was truly something else.

Not to mention, the song transitions into each era were so smooth and effortless that fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her, and the voices of a sold-out stadium singing along to her songs, even the ones that haven’t been the easiest for her to sing made the night so special.

During the show, Taylor even made a comment that it looked like Halloween in the stadium because of all the effort fans put into their costumes, which led her to bring up the time she dressed as Olaf from Frozen during her Halloween performance at Raymond James in 2015. At that show, she brought out Idina Menzel, who dressed up as Elsa to sing “Let It Go.”

Now, looking back on that moment, fans could’ve guessed that Swift mentioning Menzel was somewhat of an Easter egg, as she later surprised Friday night’s fans with a special guest.

Swift surprised fans by bringing out musician and songwriter Aaron Dessner. Taylor and Dessner have previously collaborated and co-wrote songs in the past and on Friday night, he joined her on stage to perform surprise song No. 1.

When it came to her two surprise songs, I think everyone in the stadium was holding their breath, just hoping she’d play their favorite song, but Friday night’s concert was special. There was something in the air, Taylor even said it herself.

“You passed the vibe check, Tampa,” the star said as the crowd erupted with screams.

Swift and Dessner went on to perform “The Great War” because, well, everyone at that concert did just that – survive the “great war” by getting tickets to the show. Now to the second surprise song, the piano version, which was none other than “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” The song is featured on her new album “Midnights.”

Since being on tour, Swift has told fans that she’ll only redo a song if she messes up or if it’s from her new album because in that case, she’ll perform it as many times as she wants.

“If a song is on Midnights, I can do it as many times as I want,” Swift said, adding that she was in a “Midnights” kind of mood Friday, and if you’re asking me, I’m not complaining.

Every era was performed so intricately. Taylor just looked genuinely happy on stage and performing for the thousands of fans in the stands. Her concert closed out with a sweet performance of “Karma,” and as the song neared its end, the stadium was filled with confetti and glowing wristbands that fans received as they entered the venue.

All-in-all, Taylor Swift gave Tampa fans their money’s worth and left them with once-in-a-lifetime memories. I mean, fans of all ages were there, and what other artist can pull in a crowd like that for three full nights of sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium?

Swift’s final concert in Tampa will be performed on Saturday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

ERAS TOUR APRIL 13 SETLIST: