Retired Tampa PD captain dies at 58

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is mourning another member of their agency Saturday following the passing of retired Captain Mike Flynn.

“It is with deepest sorrow the Tampa Police Department confirms the passing of retired Captain Mike Flynn,” a press release stated Saturday morning.

Flynn reportedly passed away Friday evening.

Flynn retired alongside his wife, Mayjor Yvette Flynn on January 22 of 2020. They both combined for more than 50 years of service to the department.

“Mike led a life dedicated to the service of others,” said Chief Brian Dugan. “My heart goes out to Yvette and the entire Flynn family. I ask everyone in our community, as well as the community of Fort Pierce, to keep the Flynn’s in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this time of grief.”

Flynn was just 58 years old.