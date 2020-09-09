Retired Clearwater officer charged with molesting young girl

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Clearwater officer was arrested Wednesday for molestation crimes he committed against a child between 2015 and 2016, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into 48-year-old Stephen Gregory White began in March of 2020 after the female victim disclosed the sexual abuse while in a Manatee County hospital.

During the investigation, detectives learned of two occasions where White entered the girl’s bedroom and placed his genitals in her hand while she was sleeping.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for White and charged him with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

White retired in 2019 after 22 years of service with the Clearwater Police Department.

“During his career with the Clearwater Police Department, there was never any indication of this type of complaint against Officer White,” said Chief Daniel Slaughter. “We have no knowledge about the case involving the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, but we are disheartened and troubled to hear about these types of allegations involving someone who once worked for our agency.”

