Restaurants offering deals for Tampa Bay Pizza Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is Tampa Bay Pizza Week, and more than two dozen restaurants are offering special deals to raise some dough for a good cause.

Twenty-seven locations will be serving up pizza for less than $10 a pie. Some of the proceeds will benefit Metropolitan Ministries, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk and homeless families in the area.

The participating locations are:

  • Acropolis Greek Taverna
  • American Social
  • ATO Burritos and Bowls
  • Ava
  • Bambino
  • Crafty Squirrel
  • Doormet
  • Fabrica Pizza
  • Flippers Pizzeria
  • Gourmet Pizza Company
  • Jack Pallino’s Pizza
  • Jet’s Pizza
  • Juke Pizza and Games
  • Madison Avenue Pizza
  • Mellow Mushroom
  • NY NY Pizza
  • Oak and Stone
  • Rizzoli’s Pizza
  • Russo’s New York Pizzeria
  • Sally O’Neal’s
  • Santoro’s Pizza
  • Slyce
  • The Nona Slice House
  • Viva Napoli
  • Westshore Pizza South Tampa
  • Your Pie Brandon
  • Zukku Sushi

