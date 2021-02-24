Restaurants offering deals for Tampa Bay Pizza Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is Tampa Bay Pizza Week, and more than two dozen restaurants are offering special deals to raise some dough for a good cause.
Twenty-seven locations will be serving up pizza for less than $10 a pie. Some of the proceeds will benefit Metropolitan Ministries, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk and homeless families in the area.
The participating locations are:
- Acropolis Greek Taverna
- American Social
- ATO Burritos and Bowls
- Ava
- Bambino
- Crafty Squirrel
- Doormet
- Fabrica Pizza
- Flippers Pizzeria
- Gourmet Pizza Company
- Jack Pallino’s Pizza
- Jet’s Pizza
- Juke Pizza and Games
- Madison Avenue Pizza
- Mellow Mushroom
- NY NY Pizza
- Oak and Stone
- Rizzoli’s Pizza
- Russo’s New York Pizzeria
- Sally O’Neal’s
- Santoro’s Pizza
- Slyce
- The Nona Slice House
- Viva Napoli
- Westshore Pizza South Tampa
- Your Pie Brandon
- Zukku Sushi