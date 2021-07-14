Rep. Kathy Castor to address Cuba crisis with local leaders amid protests in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Protesters have been flooding Tampa Bay streets, chanting “freedom” and calling for Cuba’s president to resign and the U.S. to intervene amid an outbreak of antigovernmental protests in the country.

In Tampa, the movement to create change is growing with more and more people protesting in solidarity with the Cuban people.

Protesters in Cuba took to the streets in one of the largest gatherings against the government in decades, and were met with a strong police and military presence. The protests were spurred by economic crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, food shortages, and poor medical care.

Many walking the streets of Tampa Bay know that life, having come from Cuba or having friends and family there. On Tuesday, thousands of people lined Dale Mabry Highway to call for an end to the 62-year-old communist regime.

“It’s not just for my family. It’s because all the people there are suffering. When I tell you suffering, believe me. There’s no communication. There’s no Internet. There is no electric. There’s nothing,” said Madi Godoy who is from Cuba.

One group in Tampa blocked traffic for nearly an hour, raising their voices for family and friends in Cuba. Some marched on Dale Mabry. Others stood in front of MacDill calling for U.S. military intervention. In Pasco County, protestors blocked part of U.S. 19 in Port Richey.

“Do you see an opening? Do you think this moment can be different? That’s what I want. That’s what I want to happen. I hope so. The thing is, this is really the first time that the people in Cuba, they go to the street they are claiming for their freedom,” Godoy added.

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Kathy Castor plans to show her support for Cuba. She will join local leaders for a press conference at José Martí Park. State Senator Janet Cruz, Hillsborough County tax collector Nancy Millan and City of Tampa councilman Luis Viera will be in attendance. 8 On Your Side will have more coverage throughout the day.