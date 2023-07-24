LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid the investigation into a self-inflicted gunshot from Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez, mental health became a renewed focus for police departments in the Tampa Bay area.

“We didn’t talk about mental health. We didn’t talk about our own feelings,” said Lakeland Police Assistant Chief Steve Pacheco, remembering his early days as an officer.

“Sometimes, we get overloaded also and we forget about that,” he said. “We forget about that who are the men and women out there who are trying to handle the trauma and stress that everybody else has in the world.”

Pacheco’s wife took her own life 15 years ago. That tragedy led him to champion mental health efforts within the department.

Earlier this year, LPD invested in an app that provides mental health assessments, resources, and around-the-clock support for officers at their fingertips. The app, from Lighthouse Health and Wellness, is automatically installed on the phones of officers and support staff.

The renewed focus on mental health comes as Miami’s top cop suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ramirez is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.

Organizations like The Wounded Blue provide resources for officers to seek help.

“This is a very serious topic,” said Randy Sutton, the group’s founder. “This is what we do. Every one of my officers on my peer advocate support team faced the incredible psychological traumas that affect us. All of us are here for you.”

Anyone in need of help should call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK, or text TALK to 741741.