Remembering St. Pete Officer David Crawford who was shot, killed 10 years ago today

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is remembering Officer David Crawford who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

Fallen #stpetepd Officer David Crawford – It's not how he died that made him a hero, it's how he lived. #10Years #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CKfxWkZsGA — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) February 21, 2021

Crawford, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, was shot and killed on Feb. 21, 2011 while investigating reports of a suspicious person in a neighborhood near Tropicana Field.

Nicholas Lindsey was convicted of the killing in sentenced to life in prison in 2012. He was just 16 years old at the time of the shooting, but Crawford’s best friend and former partner, Stu Crisco, believes the sentencing was appropriate.

“It is hard when you think about sending a 16-year-old to prison for the rest of his life,” Crisco said. “But, this 16-year-old kid was a sophisticated criminal and he didn’t just shoot a person and commit a random act of violence, he killed a police officer, and he shot him not once, but five times.”

Crawford was born in St. Petersburg on May 7, 1964 and graduated from Seminole High School. He joined the St. Petersburg Police Department on Nov. 21, 1984.

“Dave loved working off-duty at the Tampa Bay Rays baseball games,” the police department said in 2014. “When he was at home, he loved to work with his hands, fix things and barbecue. We remember him as a humble, quiet, dependable and trustworthy man who dedicated his life in the service to others.”