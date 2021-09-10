Remembering 9/11: List of memorial events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Communities across Tampa Bay are coming together to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, by hosting memorial events, runs, and ceremonies.

Below is a list of 9/11 events taking place in several Tampa Bay counties in alphabetical order by county:

Highlands County

Sebring

9/11 Highlands Stair Climb Event

Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

Attendees of the annual Highlands County Fire Rescue stair-climb, benefitting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, are asked to be at the Sebring International Raceway (113 Midway Drive) at 8 a.m. with a short ceremony beginning at 8:46 a.m.

Highlands County 9/11 Memorial Dedication

Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department acquired a piece of twin-towers steel some time ago and has worked with the county to place a memorial on property adjacent to the Hammock Road fire station (3517 Hammock Road) along the multi-use walking path

Hillsborough County

Lithia

Lithia 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run

Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

The Travis Manion Foundation is coordinating a Heroes Run to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Park Square Plaza (16144 Churchview Drive)

Click here to register for the race

Tampa

Hillsborough County honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

First responders, military representatives, and civic leaders will speak during a tribute to the lives lost and the sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, at the Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum (3602 U.S. Highway 301 N.)

Pasco County

Wesley Chapel

9/11 Memorial & Memorial Run

Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel and Tampa Premium Outlets are hosting a one-mile Memorial Run/Walk at the outlet mall (2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz)

Following the walk/run at 8:46 a.m., a ceremony will be held recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Pinellas County

Madeira Beach

9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 9: 15 a.m.

The Madeira Beach Day of Remembrance Ceremony will take place at Madeira Beach Patriot Park (424 150th Avenue)

Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor 9/11 Memorial Lights

Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Two beams of light will shine more than 1,000 feet in the sky at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens (1750 Curlew Road)

St. Petersburg

9/11 Fallen Hero 5K

Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

The Tampa VA Network is hosting its inaugural Fallen Hero 5K to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Fort DeSoto Park (3500 Pinellas Bayway S.)

Click here to register for the race

Polk County

Winter Haven

Honoring Our Heroes, Remembering The Day

Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

The Winter Haven Public Safety Department in conjunction with several Polk County police and fire departments are hosting a Freedom Walk and ceremony at South Central Park (1-35 4th Street NW)

Residents can register for the Freedom Walk at 4:30 p.m.

The Freedom Walk will begin, led by bagpipe and color guard, at 5 p.m.

A ceremony and candle light ceremony will take place at 5:45 p.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota

We Rise, But We Never Forget 9/11 Commemoration at Sarasota National Cemetry