Remarkable Women: Brittany Howard hopes to change Florida pool law to save children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay mother is using an unthinkable tragedy to try and change Florida laws in hopes of saving the lives of children in honor of her son Kacen.

Little Kacen was a spunky and rambunctious two-year-old. He was also a twin, getting ready to celebrate his third birthday with his sister.

“I used to tell him that, I’d say, ‘you’re too smart, it’s going to get you in trouble one day.’ And that’s what happened,” Kacen’s mother, Brittany Howard, said. “I got a phone call. There was an accident.”

Kacen and his sister were being watched by a babysitter when he got out of the house and went straight for the swimming pool.

“It was a defective pool fence he got through and ultimately drowned,” Howard said.

That was in 2017. Now, Brittany’s foundation K.A.C.E.N.S. C.A.U.S.E, named after her son, works to spread information and educate people on swim safety.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4 years old in the United States. It happens most often in familiar places, such as swimming pools.

The goal of K.A.C.E.N.S. C.A.U.S.E is to update Florida laws to include stricter pool safety measures.

“I just think two barriers in general, just like a car has airbags and a seatbelt, to protect you,” Howard explained.

It’s a fight she’s taken to Tallahassee, and one she won’t stop until it becomes law, so no other mother has to endure what she has.

You can learn more about what Kacen’s law would require and where it stands in Florida legislature on the K.A.C.E.N.S. C.A.U.S.E website.