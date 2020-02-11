Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In honor of International Women’s Month coming up in March, WFLA/WTTA is revealing the four finalists of our Remarkable Women contest.

Karen Gliddon is one of four women chosen from the Tampa Bay area who make a difference in the community. She’s the owner of K Peas Place in Westchase.

To call K Peas a play space would simply be an understatement. It’s more like a sanctuary where kids and caregivers can escape.

Gliddon, or “Miss Karen,” started the indoor play venue to help children connect on a developmental level. The goal was to improve cognitive, fine motor and physical development skills all while having fun.

“Play is the simple component of what the space does and we need more time with that,” Gliddon said.

Every Tuesday, “Miss Karen” opens the space exclusively to One Voice Foundation’s pediatric oncology patients because kids with cancer don’t get to feel like kids very often.

“The parents and children gain an enriching atmosphere to relax and connect and play and celebrate,” Gliddon said.

She says K Peas has one goal for the children and families and caregivers who come to play: Have fun.

