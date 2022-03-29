WFLA is celebrating some of the most remarkable women in Tampa Bay during National Women's History Month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March is National Women’s History Month and WFLA is celebrating some of the most remarkable women in Tampa Bay. A panel of judges selected four finalists from nearly 200 essays written by people who know and admire them.

Mary Dilworth is the founder of Touched By An Angel Ministries (TBA) – a Christian-based nonprofit that supports families in need across Tampa Bay. She founded TBA 20 years ago and has since helped hundreds of people receive basic needs, food and even housing.

Dilworth’s passion to help stems from her personal experience with poverty. She was once a single mother living in public housing, barely making ends meet.

“If you’ve been in public housing, you see poverty and depression every day and I’d know there’s better because we would drive to other neighborhoods and see better,” she said. “The thing that motivated me the most is I knew that there was something better for us and you have to have that determination to do it and I just did that with my children.”

Once she was on her feet, she decided to pay it forward.

“My mission is to empower people, inspire them, with the heart to overcome poverty and enslavement,” Dilworth said.

Mary holds a donation drive in Tampa Bay.

She does it through compassion and action. Dilworth simply identifies a need and finds a way to fill the gap.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she started delivering non-perishable food and meals to homebound senior citizens. She hasn’t stopped since.

Dilworth’s husband is a veteran and, using his experiences, has helped other veterans receive benefits and find housing.

And a candid conversation resulted in the creation of TBA’s newest program, Bibs for Babies, which provides new moms with needed items.

“A young lady who had a child and wasn’t able to provide for her, so we put together a major package of baby toys and baby clothes and the things that babies need, diapers, and packaged it together and actually gave her a nice little baby shower,” Dilworth said.

She is probably best known for her annual Christ for Christmas Festival. It’s now held at the Florida State Fairgrounds after it outgrew her church parking lot.

“We unite the entire community to come together at one time and we call it our biggest shopping day of the year, that’s what we call it,” she said. “We have it the second Saturday in December and we gather things from just common people who donate items to us and we set up something like department store type deal and they come in and they shop and we celebrate Christmas and the holidays.”

TBA holds the Christ for Christmas Festival every year to provide clothes, furniture, toys, foo, and other essential items to families in need in Tampa Bay.

TBA is fully funded through donations and its mission carries by volunteers Dilworth recruits. Her generosity has inspired many people, including her long-time friend Mary Jo McKay who says Dilworth gives more of herself every year and has witnessed the ripple effect of her work in the community.

“One of the things I thought was very, very key is when I noticed all of these volunteers that she was recruiting. Some of them started organizations, nonprofits to give back. I said, oh my goodness, so here she is, she’s creating little Mary’s,” McKay said.

Dilworth’s contributions to the community aren’t only felt in Tampa Bay. They’re also bearing fruit across the world. TBA partners with other organizations and churches to build public housing in India.

“We just did a ribbon-cutting for a facility that will house 75 families who normally live in tents and things like that,” she said.

A ribbon-cutting takes place at a new public housing facility in India funded by TBA.

TBA has funded several public housing facilities in India.

All of this is what makes Mary Dilworth a remarkable woman. It’s a title she lets others define, including her young mentee.

“I said to her, ‘What would make you think I’m a remarkable woman?’ And the one thing she said to me was, and it stuck with me, she said, ‘Because you are willing to touch the lives of people that most people would never even think about.'”