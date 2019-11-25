Remains discovered in Ala. confirmed to belong to 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains discovered in Alabama during the search for missing Taylor Williams did in fact belong to the 5-year-old girl.

Officials were not able to say how Taylor Williams died and said the girl’s mother, Brianna Williams, is still not cooperating with investigators.

It’s been 20 days since the Amber Alert was issued for Taylor Williams, after Brianna Williams told police she woke up to her back door open and daughter missing from her room.

Brianna Williams has since been arrested and charged with child neglect and providing false statements to police.

