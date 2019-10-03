Registration starts Thursday for annual Skyway 10K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of runners are expected to lace up and hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge next March for the annual Skyway 10k.

The event, now in its third year, will take place on March 1, 2020. But things are a little different this this time around.

Registration opens on Thursday, Oct. 3 and spots for up to 8,000 runners will be available through a new lottery process. Applying for the lottery is free.

Winners will be selected at random and allowed to register for the race, which costs $80, and select their desired bus wave.

All registration proceeds go toward the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

The race starts at a rest area south of the Skyway Bridge off I-275 and ends at another rest area on the north side of the bridge.

Runners must be 16 years or older to participate.

