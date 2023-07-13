TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Registration is happening right now for the 10th annual Johns Hopkins Run for All Children.

The race happens every year and benefits the patients and families at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The 5k race was started by Brian Powers who is grateful to the hospital for taking care of his child.

The race starts at Johns Hopkins in St. Petersburg, and the beginning of the race in particular is really special.

“One of the coolest things about it, is at the start of the hospital, all of the participants look back at the children in the hospital and wave back to them. So you see families and kids in their windows watching this race happen,” says Dr. Partick Mularoni at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The race is Saturday, Sept. 30. You can register on the hospital’s website.