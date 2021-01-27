Registration for Super Bowl Experience in Tampa closes after reaching full capacity

TAMPA (WFLA) — Registration for the seven-day Super Bowl Experience at Tampa’s Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park reached full capacity Wednesday.

The NFL sent a notice out around 1:30 p.m. saying all available time slots for the interactive NFFL theme park filled up on their NFL OnePass app. The league set the app up this year to ensure crowd size meets COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Super Bowl Experience will be set up at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Friday, Jan. 29 and run through Sunday, Jan. 31. It will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 6.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the Lombardi trophy, collect virtual autographs and see all 54 Super Bowl rings.