TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Runners will soon be able to register to participate in next year’s Skyway 10k bridge run.

The race, which is limited to 8,000 participants, will take place on March 12, 2023.

Registration will open on www.Skyway10K.com, on Monday, Oct. 24. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31.

Those who volunteered for last year’s race can register early, starting Oct. 17, and bypass the lottery system.

There are 8,000 registration spots available in total, 500 of which are designated for VIP admission, which offers free food and drinks, VIP swag, and access VIP restrooms and the VIP gaming area.

The entry fee is $80 per person for general admission and $300 per person for VIP.

“We’re so excited for registration week because it’s the first step in the race process where we get to see the outpouring of support from people in our community and across the country,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation. “Each year, we see supporters of our military and military families descend upon Tampa Bay all in the name of supporting our servicemembers. This support allows us to fund projects that greatly benefit the families of our armed forces here at home, even while our servicemembers are deployed protecting our freedoms.”

