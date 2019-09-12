Registration date for 3rd annual Skyway 10K announced

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Details for the third annual Skyway 10K race have been announced.

During a press conference Thursday, representatives said the race will take place March 1, 2020. Registration for the end will open starting Oct. 3.

According to event organizers, registration spots for up to 8,000 runners will become available through a new lottery process starting on the Oct. 3 registration date at 9 a.m. Applying for the lottery will be free.

Winners will be selected at random and will be allowed to register for the race, which will then allow them to pay the $80 registration fee.

Race representatives say the winners of the lottery process will be able to select their desired bus wave during registration.

100 percent of the race registration fees will be donated to the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Participants must be 16 years or older to race.

The race will begin on I-275 at the rest area just south of the Skyway Bridge and ends at the rest area on the north side of the bridge.

For further details on the lottery and registration process, please click here.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Skyway 10K, click here.

If you are interested in sponsoring the race, click here.