Reel in a big one to fight childhood cancer with ‘Fishing for the Fight’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Beat Nb’s third annual Fishing for the Fight tournament will cast a rod into the Tampa Bay waters to raise money for kids with cancer.

The event benefits Beat Nb‘s mission to beat neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers through patient-affecting clinical trials and research.

Because of the work of the non-profit in the Tampa Bay community, there are now 47 children’s hospitals and research institutions worldwide to fight this rare disease.

Fishing for the Fight will set sail on Saturday, October 12, out of Hula Bay in Tampa with kids and adults boarded on boats ready to fish their hearts out.

Anyone and everyone in the Tampa Bay community is encouraged to come out to join the fun for a good cause.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Fishing for the Fight.

