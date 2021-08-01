Red tide update: Pinellas, Sarasota counties continue to see highest bloom concentrations across Tampa Bay

*The video above shows beachgoers out at Treasure Island in Pinellas County on Sunday despite red tide impacts*

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bloom concentrations of red tide were detected in 64 water samples from four Tampa Bay area counties this week, according to the latest update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The update released Friday evening says bloom concentrations of K. brevis were detected in seven water samples from Pasco County, 24 from Pinellas County, six from Manatee County, and 27 from Sarasota County.

The samples showed red tide at background to high concentrations in and offshore of Pinellas, low to high concentrations in Manatee, and low to high concentrations in Sarasota County, the FWC said. Background to medium concentrations were detected in and offshore of Pasco. Additionally, low concentrations were found offshore of Citrus County, and very low to low concentrations were observed offshore of Hernando County.

According to the FWC report, fish kills that are “suspected to be related to red tide” were reported in Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

Furthermore, respiratory irritation was reported in Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

The next detailed report will be issued on Friday, August 6. In the meantime, you can check out the FWC’s Red Tide Current Status website for more information.