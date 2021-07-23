Red tide update: Highest amount of Tampa Bay bloom concentrations found in Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bloom concentrations of red tide were detected in 69 water samples from five Tampa Bay area counties this week, according to the latest update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The update released Friday evening says bloom concentrations of K. brevis were detected in 10 water samples from Pasco County, 29 from Pinellas County, four from Hillsborough County, four from Manatee County, and 22 from Sarasota County.

The samples showed red tide at low to high concentrations in Pinellas, background to medium concentrations in Hillsborough, background to high concentrations in Manatee, and very low to high concentrations in Sarasota County, the FWC said. Very low to high concentrations were detected in Pasco.

According to the FWC report, fish kills that are “suspected to be related to red tide” were reported in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. In addition, respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

“Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict net southern movement of coastal surface waters and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days,” the report said.

Earlier Friday, Eagle 8 flew over Pinellas County beaches to check out red tide conditions along the Gulf Coast, inlets, intercoastal and beaches.

News Channel 8 photographer Paul Lamison said water discoloration along the shore was seen as far north as Sand Key.