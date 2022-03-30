TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for a large swath of the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are expected to occur soon. This is due to a combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.

A strong storm system pushing through the northern Gulf Coast today will help to increase winds across Tampa Bay from the south. Wind gusts may reach 25-30 mph this afternoon.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, inland Citrus, inland Hernando, inland Pasco, inland Hillsborough, inland Manatee, inland Sarasota, inland Charlotte and inland Lee counties.

Relative humidity in the affected area will be between 30 and 35%. Be sure to limit any outdoor burning especially during these hours. Winds continue to stay gusty through tomorrow. Rain holds off until late in the afternoon tomorrow, but humidity will increase and help lower the threat for wildfires.

Once the rain arrives, off and on showers continue through Friday and the weekend. This system will be much weaker when it arrives here, but today, severe storms and long-track tornadoes are possible in places to our west.