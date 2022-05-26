TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The price of gas is increasing, but so is the number of Floridians traveling for Memorial Day, according to AAA.

The auto group’s spokesman Mark Jenkins said that as of Thursday, the average Florida driver is paying an average of $4.57 per gallon for gas. Gas prices could rise to $4.60 once the holiday weekend arrives.

“We’re setting new records seemingly every single day here in Florida—and not in a good way,” Jenkins said.

The higher prices aren’t stopping families from hitting the road.

According to Jenkins, 2.2 million Floridians are planning to travel more than 50 miles over the holiday weekend. Nearly 2 million will be behind the wheel. It’s expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in three years, an 8% increase from last year.

“Even though prices are higher, consumer spending is up and that tells us people are willing to pay the higher prices even though, maybe begrudgingly,” Jenkins said.

To avoid wasting gas while in traffic, AAA recommends leaving at the following times:

Thursday: Before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Friday: Before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Saturday: Before 10 a.m.

Sunday: Before 10 a.m.

Monday: Before 11 a.m.

Jenkins says drivers should be prepared for prices to continue climbing throughout the summer.

“Unfortunately, as of right now, there really isn’t any immediate relief in sight. We expect pump prices to continue fluctuating throughout the summer,” he said.